The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $21.00

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

EngageSmart Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.65 and a beta of 0.43. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,881,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $11,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

