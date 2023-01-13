The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $21.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

EngageSmart Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.65 and a beta of 0.43. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,881,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $11,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

