The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.67

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.67 and traded as high as $21.81. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 132,515 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a market cap of $680.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Further Reading

