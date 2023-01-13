The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.35% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $69,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $76.52. 24,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

