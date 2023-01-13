The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $198.33

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.33 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 203.50 ($2.48). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.47), with a volume of 984,458 shares trading hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.