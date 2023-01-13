The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $198.33

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.33 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 203.50 ($2.48). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.47), with a volume of 984,458 shares trading hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

