The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after buying an additional 212,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

Shares of PNC traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,317. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

