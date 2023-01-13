The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $168.82 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

