The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

The RMR Group stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $939.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

