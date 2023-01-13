The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $897.70 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003086 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $897.70 million and approximately $284.44 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003050 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00425203 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,821.15 or 0.30032927 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.37 or 0.00982171 BTC.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.
The Sandbox Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
