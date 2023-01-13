The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.61. 6,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.73 and its 200-day moving average is $234.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $324.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

