The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $24,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.23. 9,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

