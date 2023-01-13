Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 12.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) dropped 12.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 510,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 286,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 12.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$173.81 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations ( CVE:THX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Featured Articles

