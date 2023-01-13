Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $191.39 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $191.39 million and $8.89 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00046748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00231186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01860374 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,878,901.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

