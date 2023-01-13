Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $187.14 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $187.14 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01806297 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,860,295.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

