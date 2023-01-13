Threshold Tops One Day Volume of $9.05 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $187.78 million and $9.05 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00042097 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00232239 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01860374 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,878,901.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.