Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 2.3%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.60 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.26). 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.10 ($0.27).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £33.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Balchin bought 45,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.62 ($12,160.84).

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

