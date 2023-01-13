Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $2,971.09 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01963363 USD and is down -53.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $12,705.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

