Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.52

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.52 and last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 2769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Timken Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

