Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

TKR stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $76.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.