Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TMTNF stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

