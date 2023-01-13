Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.60.

TOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, with a total value of C$387,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,864,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,429,120.78. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,864,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,429,120.78. Also, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,088,505.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TOU stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$66.75. 2,655,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,354. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$41.09 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

