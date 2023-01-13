Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.98 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 49.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 113,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

