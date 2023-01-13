Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,463,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,102,000 after purchasing an additional 94,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.