Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,935 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $29.94 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,493. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.