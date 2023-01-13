Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Shares Up 9.4%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 222,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 122,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

