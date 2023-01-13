Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.21.

TFC opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

