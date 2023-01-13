Truist Financial Raises Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $29.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $516.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.59 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 267,110 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,976,000 after acquiring an additional 225,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,209,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.