Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $398,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $255.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.65. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $281.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

