Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $781,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

UNP opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.13.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

