Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 121 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.