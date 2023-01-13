Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,396 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.