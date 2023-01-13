Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 166 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Southern were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

