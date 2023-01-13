Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 599 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 60,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DHR opened at $272.31 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $306.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.84 and a 200-day moving average of $267.93. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

