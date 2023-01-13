TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $731.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.93.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $178,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

