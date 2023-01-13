U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 68,066 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,066 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,818,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after buying an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. 32,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

