U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,626 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 621,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after acquiring an additional 600,720 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. 91,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,250 ($27.41) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.39) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,300 ($28.02) in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,933.20.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

