U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

