U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 24.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 173,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.