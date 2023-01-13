U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 962,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,942,000 after acquiring an additional 354,878 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VLUE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,488 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26.

