U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,824 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. 15,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

