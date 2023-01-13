U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,111 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 3,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,708. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

