U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,666 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. 7,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

