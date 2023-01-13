UBS Group Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $350.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $369.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.15. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $396.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

