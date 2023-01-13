Ultra One Day Volume Hits $839,092.34 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $65.05 million and approximately $839,092.34 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,853.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00623373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00216962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00041754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00062082 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20710311 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $888,289.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.