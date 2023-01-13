Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.