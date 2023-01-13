Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
