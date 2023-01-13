UMA Price Tops $1.74 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00009032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $120.12 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

