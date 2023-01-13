UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 470.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

UMH Properties stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,934 shares of company stock valued at $30,942. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

