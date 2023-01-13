UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 470.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

UMH Properties Trading Up 4.5 %

UMH Properties stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $962.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,934 shares of company stock valued at $30,942. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

