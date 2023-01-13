Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $68,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

