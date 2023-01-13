United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $182.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

