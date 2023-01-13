United States Oil Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 90,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 49,769 call options.

Shares of USO stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 123,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. United States Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,846 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 3,004.6% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 449,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 435,066 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after buying an additional 410,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,105,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

